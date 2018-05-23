Three men record the harrowing moment they drown! (video)

This is the horrific moment three men accidentally recorded themselves drowning, after setting up a camera film themselves swimming.

Chetan Khatik, 28, Sudarshan Chandel, 22, and Radheyshyam Khatik, 27, had stopped for a swim in a local pond during a bike ride through Rajsamand city in Rajasthan, western India.

Despite all three of them being poor swimmers, they decided to get into the deep pool at Gauri Dham Kund in the city.

They propped one of their mobile phones up on the side of the pond and the beginning of the three-minute video shows them splashing each other by the water’s edge.

However, after one of them jumps into the deep pond, he starts to struggle, and the other two jump out into the deep end to help him.

