Three new vacancies for Parish Priests in Holy Metropolis of Sweden

The Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia is conducting a search to fill three new vacancies for the position of salaried parish priest at: 1) the St. George Cathedral of Stockholm (2nd parish priest), 2) the Parish of St. Paul the Apostle in Uppsala, and 3) the Parishes of St. Andrew in Malmö and St. George of Ioannina in Copenhagen.

Interested candidates may e-mail their cover letter and CV directly to the Metropolitan at metropolitancleopas@gmail.com or mail them to: His Eminence, Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden. Birger Jarlsgatan 92, 114.20 Stockholm, Sweden.