Three people wounded in stabbing attack in The Hague

At least three people have been stabbed in an attack at a department store in a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack.

Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid crowds of Black Friday shoppers.

The condition of those injured and the motive for the attack remain unclear.

The incident happened at the Hudson’s Bay store in the city’s Grote Markt or main market square area, local reports say.

Video posted to social media showed dozens of shoppers running in the busy shopping street.

Police have urged the public to contact them if they witnessed the attack or see anyone matching the description of the suspect.

They also requested that anyone with images or footage of the incident send it to police.

