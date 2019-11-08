Three police officers injured by anarchists in attacks

The anarchist groups are protesting against the evacuation of a building from squatters

Three police officers were injured during an attack last night by anarchists in downtown Athens. The officers were all taken to the 401 Athens General Military Hospital for treatment. During the attack several motorcycles of the special DIAS units were damaged.

The attack started when a group of individuals hurled Molotov cocktails and other objects against a special ant-riot squad (MAT) and a DIAS unit.

The attack took place at about 10:10 pm Thursday night at the intersection of Harilaou Trikoupi and Methoni streets.

Anarchists and self-styled anti-authoritarian members are opposing to the evacuation of squatters from the Vancouver building by carrying out sporadic raids on various sites where MAT squads are present or police stations.