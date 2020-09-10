Three simultaneous fires in Athens raise suspicions as settlements are being evacuated in Aremida

A fire is in progress in Artemida, Athens.
According to information the evacuation of settlements has been requested, as the fire started from low vegetation, but inside the settlement.
A strong force of the firefighters has rushed to the scene.
There are reports that some houses have been burned.
At about the same time, however, shortly before 13:30′, a new fire broke out at Parnitha in the municipality of Acharnes.
At the same time, the Fire Brigade is fighting to bring the fire under control in Neos Voutzas.
The number of simultaneous fires on the outskirts all around Athens is considered suspicious.
