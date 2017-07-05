Three summer festivals offer an opportunity for travel

Festival of the Aegean

The festival of the capital of the Cyclades, the island of Syros, stands out again among the summer festivals, with a rich and quality cultural program that will be performed from July 16th through July 31st.For the 13th year, the island hosts world-class musicians, actors, and dancers; more specifically, 250 artists from 22 countries who create a multicultural experience that is worth living. Among other things, this year you will find classical music, opera, polyphonic orchestras, tributes to composers and dance theater.

/www.festivaloftheaegean.com

Saronic Chamber Music Festival

The Saronic Chamber Music Festival, which has now evolved into a cultural institution of international reach, returns for the seventh year, offering a fascinating musical summer with concerts in various parts of its territory, from Galatas, the cosmopolitan Spetses and the art-friendly Hydra to the picturesque Poros, the beautiful Kythira and, for the first time, the Open Amphitheater of Kameni Chora in Methana. Like every year, this year also, the Leonardi Ensemble will cooperate with outstanding internationally renowned musicians from August 1 to August 9, presenting seven chamber music concerts with works by Bach, Mozart, Brahms, Schumann, Beethoven and Debussy.

https://www.saronicfestival.com

Sani Festival

The Sani Festival turns 25 this year, and appropriately celebrates the occasion, as a world-renowned institution with many fans that are eagerly looking forward to its opening every summer to go to the iconic Sani Resort in Chalkidiki, where it is organized. From July 8th through August 19th, artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, China Moses and Trondheim Jazz Orchestra will perform on the beautiful and atmospheric hill of Sani.

http://www.sanifestival.gr

Source