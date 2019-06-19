Three teenagers who subjected school boy to six hour torture session for knocking over a drink jailed

The terrified 15-year-old was held captive by the trio of thugs during, was slashed with a knife & had lit cigarettes stubbed out on his face

Three teenagers have been jailed for subjecting a boy to a brutal six hour torture ordeal which involved burning his genitals with a cigarette lighter – because he spilled a drink.

The terrified 15-year-old schoolboy was held captive by the trio of thugs during which time he was slashed with a knife and had lit cigarettes stubbed out on his face.

He was also battered with a curtain pole, ordered to lick up the spilled drink from the floor and when he refused had a Pot Noodle poured over his head.

A court heard how the victim suffered serious injuries, including cuts and a badly broken nose, during the harrowing assault in the early hours of September 29 last year.

