Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Services (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning for Monday and Tuesday, with storms, strong gales, and even hail is forecast in some areas.

On Monday, heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecast to affect central Macedonia, Thessaly and the Sporades from early in the morning, with the phenomena expected to cover the Ionian, Epirus, Western Central, Peloponnese, eastern Central, Attica and Euboea from midday onwards.

The Cyclades, possibly Crete will be hit by the severe weather, while by night the phenomena will cover the islands of the eastern Aegean and at night the Dodecanese.

The phenomena will wane from the evening hours in the Ionian, Epirus, western Sterea (mainland Greece), Peloponnese and Crete, and overnight in eastern Sterea, Attica and the Cyclades.

On Tuesday (08-10-2019) the extreme phenomena will continue until the morning hours in the southern parts of central Macedonia, eastern Thessaly, the Sporades, northern Euboea, the eastern Aegean islands and until noon in the Dodecanese.

The intensity of the phenomena will wane across the country from the afternoon of Tuesday.