Ticket sales for Dead Can Dance concert in Athens start on April 23

The unique sounds of the Australian-British group will enchant the audience

Dead Can Dance will return to Greece and Athens on Wednesday, July 3, during their tour “A Celebration – Life & Works 1980-2019” tour and the Athens Epidaurus Festival.



The Art Rock duo of Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard will perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, having just released their latest album, appropriately named for the venue “Dionysus”.



The album, released in November, took the London-based band two years to complete and explores the myth of the ancient Greek god and all that he symbolises.

Throughout a rich career spanning forty years, the fan-favourite Australian band Dead Can Dance has stood out for their unique musical style, creating enchanting, majestic soundscapes, and drawing inspiration from nature and traditional music, running the gamut from African tradition to Celtic music to European folk music to ambient pop to world beat to psalms and art rock.



Dead Can Dance will also present to the Athenian audience a very special set list. The legendary duo of Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard will include tracks that have never been played live on stage, as well as tracks from the first 10 years of their musical journey, with a more contemporary spin in them to appeal to the younger generations.

Tickets will be available from Tuesday, April 23, from the ticketmaster.gr network, the Public Stores and the Hellenic Festivals (from mid-May).

Ticket pricing ranges from 45 euros to 125 euros.

Official selling pints for the event are the following.

www.ticketmaster.gr

Call Center: 210 8938 112 (Mon – Sun: 09:00 – 21:00)

Public Stores

Greek Festivals (39 Panepistimiou St., Pesmazoglou Stoa from mid-May 2019)