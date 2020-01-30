Tilos, Greece’s first energy-self-sufficient island

The main goal of the Tilos project was the creation of Greece’s first hybrid power station

The beautiful Greek island of Tilos in the Dodecanese archipelago has become the first in the entire Mediterranean to become fully self-sufficient in energy, thanks to a strong investment in renewables.

With a population of just over 500 people, with the addition of 13,000 tourists a year, Tilos was the first out of 80 total projects chosen to receive funding under an EU program called “Horizon 2020.”

The main goal of the Tilos project was the creation of Greece’s first hybrid power station, which produces energy from its very own wind farm and solar power generators that it later stores in batteries.

With the project now completed, Tilos can boast of becoming completely self-sufficient in energy.

