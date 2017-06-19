Tilos island in the running for EU energy conservation award

The Greek island of Tilos is among the contenders for the EU Sustainable Energy Awards. The winners will be announced on Tuesday during a ceremony in Brussels in the framework of the evening session of the European Commission’s Sustainable Energy Week #EUSEW17. The island of Tilos, which has 800 permanent inhabitants is in the final stages of adopting an experimental energy saving programme for Greece called TILOS, which will cover the needs of all the island including the visitors, as Mayor Maria Kamma-Aliferi explained. The energy conservation programme, which cost 16 million euros and saw the involvement of 13 corporations and seven EU countries, resulted in the European Commission including the island in its final selection for the award. “Tilos is the first energy independent island in the Mediterranean, which is why it is called the ‘green island’”, said Mrs. Aliferi.