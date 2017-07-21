Time capsule from 1995 discovered in an Australian bathroom – with eerie predictions that came true

The letter was found by local tradesman Sasha Ilic, who shared his startling discovery on Facebook

Nostradamus has got nothing on this.

22-years ago Greg Wilkinson probably didn’t consider himself to be one of the great seers of our lifetime, but he can certainly call himself that now.

Back in 1995, he wrote a letter, speculating on what might happen in the near future and buried it in a wall of a house in Sydney, Australia.

So what did he predict?

Well, he didn’t say that Donald Trump was going to become President or that Britain would vote to leave the EU but he was spot on in many other areas.

Written on Easter Sunday 1995, Greg managed to predict the rise of China as a superpower and how warped interpretations of Islam will spark a ‘holy war.’

The letter was found by local tradesman Sasha Ilic, who shared his startling discovery on Facebook.

(Click to enlarge)

Greg starts off by detailing the price of a loaf of bread and a pint of milk in 1995 and how he wrote the letter on his 486 Laptop with 8mb RAM and a 240 MB Hard Drive.

That was a hefty bit of kit for the time!

He then touches on the generational trends of the time, politics and sport before moving onto his big predictions.

This is what he said in regards to Islam.

Islam will become the next ideological problem sparking an equal and opposite reaction plunging large parts of the globe into a ridiculous ‘holy war.’ Each side believing they are more religious/righteous than the other.

Whether you agree with his phrasing or not, it’s hard to disagree with Greg’s accuracy, that was written seven years before 9/11, which led to the eventual invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq by UK and American forces.

You only have to look to the activities and ongoing conflict with Isis, to see the prediction was close to the mark.

He was also spot on when it came to China and their economic growth.

China will semi democratise, gear up as a world economic super power and then look out! America will be their largest trading partner and if they decide they would like some more space, I suspect Australia could become their target.

Although not all the elements of that statement were 100 percent precise, China’s dramatic growth since 1995 cannot be ignored.

When Greg wrote that letter, China were behind Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, America and the UK in terms of economic size. Now China is second behind the US.

Upon discovering the letter, Greg was tracked down via Facebook and shared his reflections with the Sydney Morning Herald.

At first when I saw the letter up on Facebook I felt a little violated… Then having thought about it and with the predictions it really highlighted the progress of the Internet in 22 years and, without it, how would they ever have found me?

Greg writes in the letter that he thought that the document might be found around 2060 but his wife Roslyn, who has now sadly passed away, believed it would be closer to 2020.

It turns out she was correct.

I wanted it to stay hidden a lot longer but so happy it was here and was around to see it. My beautiful Ros almost picked the time it would be revealed.

Source