Times: Greece considers opening borders to British tourists in May

In contrast to the general plan by the EU leaders

As the British press writes, Athens is considering reopening its borders to the British tourists seeking the Greek sun before the summer, going against the policy of European leaders.

Of course, this will only apply to the British who have been vaccinated against Covid- 19 virus. As the article says, Greece is mulling giving the “green light” to British tourists to visit the Greek islands sooner.

Holidays in the Greek islands could officially begin in May, as the country considers opening its borders earlier than European leaders predict, according to the Daily Mail, citing the Times.

Of course, the British who will be able to travel to our country will be those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease.

According to the article, this move contradicts the position taken by European leaders by pushing for a united and careful approach to opening up unnecessary trips outside the EU bloc.

This initiative of the Greek government comes at a time when Greece has recorded a total of 182,783 Covid-19 cases and 6,343 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, our country recorded 2,147 new cases and 22 new deaths.

Athens is trying to boost the country’s vital tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the British publication comments.

In addition, the Greek government plans to ensure that staff at the country’s airports as well as hotel staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that travel abroad for leisure and holidays will be banned at least until May 17.

For their part, EU member states may prevent the British from taking a holiday this summer due to Covid-19.

The 27 member states plan to allow tourists from countries with a low percentage of Covid-19, such as New Zealand and Australia, to ban blacklisted citizens (those with an increased incidence): such as the United Kingdom or the United States.

The highly contagious British mutation has affected the UK and many countries, such as Spain, which banned British citizens from entering the Iberian country.

Only Spanish property owners in Britain are allowed to enter the country if they have taken a Covid test in the last 72 hours, which has come out negative, as reported in the newspaper The Mirror.

