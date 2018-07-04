Tina Turner’s eldest son dies in apparent suicide

Before his death, Craig worked as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley

Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, has died in an apparent suicide. He was 59.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to Variety that the American-born Swiss singer’s son was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Studio City, Calif., with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Craig was born in 1959 to Tina Turner and then-boyfriend Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the Kings of Rhythm band. Through Hill, Tina would eventually meet her first husband, Ike Turner, who adopted Craig. Throughout Craig’s early life, Ike and Tina Turner maintained a rocky, abusive relationship. Frequent physical abuse by Ike reportedly drove Tina to attempt to commit suicide. The two divorced in 1978.

Before his death, Craig worked as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley. According to his Rodeo Realty profile, Craig was a member of elite realtor organization the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors.

He is survived by his father, his mother, and his biological half-brother, Ronnie.

A rep for Tina Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

