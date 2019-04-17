Tipsy women have orgy outside Greek restaurant in Australia (video-photos)

Three women were seen on CCTV engaging in lewd sex acts on a footpath

New footage has emerged of women engaging in a public sex romp – straddling each other while balancing on a bicycle in broad daylight.

Three women were seen on CCTV engaging in lewd sex acts on a footpath in Fortitude Valley in Brisbane outside the Calile Hotel in Brisbane on March 3. The women had just exited a Greek eatery called “Hellenica” and had apparently consumed too much alcohol.

In another video filmed by a witness, two of the women were seen in a close embrace on a parked bicycle in the hotel’s car park, as the third woman made a phone call.

The women continue to engage in the sex act as one tries to ride the bicycle.

more at dailymail.co.uk