Sound of toilette flush live on Greek TV during marathon coverage! (hilarious video)

YouTube is full of priceless moments of TV reporters failing live on air. Well, you can add another gem to that large “treasure haul”. Greek state broadcaster ERT was covering last Sunday’s Authentic Marathon from the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens live, when a reporter can be clearly heard asking where the toilette was (at 0.7-0.15 seconds). But it gets even better. At around the 1-minute mark of the video and while the camera is showing one of the participants receiving their cup the sound of a toilette flush can be heard! A muffled voice is then heard in the background (probably the live production director) screaming to the reporter to take off his mic. Too late, the incident has been added to the hall fame epic fail list!