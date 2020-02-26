Tokyo 2020: Details of Olympic Flame ceremonies in Greece revealed

On March 12, the hallowed ceremony of the lighting of the Olympic flame will take place in Ancient Olympia

All the details concerning the Olympic Flame and Torch Relay Ceremonies, which will take place in Greece in March, were presented on Monday at a special informational event held at the Hellenic Olympic Committee in Athens.

It was disclosed there that the Greek gymnastics team will occupy a prominent position during the ceremonies, and these athletes will play a leading role in both these important rituals, which will mark the beginning of the Olympic 2020 festivities.

Monday’s presentation was given in part by Spyros Kapralos, the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee, and Thanasis Vassiliadis, the President of the Olympic Committee of the Olympic Torch Relay.

”We want the symbol of Olympism to travel to every corner of Greece and enlighten everyone with the timeless messages of peace, friendship, compassion and fair play,” Kapralos noted at the event.

