Tom Cruise screams at film crew members over COVID rules in leaked audio

“We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone”

Furious Tom Cruise tore into workers who broke Covid rules on the set of “Mission: Impossible” screaming: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

The Hollywood megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce tight social-distancing rules during the filming, taking place in Britain.

And he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two meters of each other.

An audiotape captured Cruise shouting: “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

Fifty members of staff at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were left stunned by the angry outburst.

Two of the crew stood less than a meter away from each other at a computer screen.

Cruise, 58, was furious all his efforts to keep filming going during the pandemic could be at risk.

See Also:

Electric car factory in Greece by the German Next e.GO (photos-video)

The National Interest: The problem with Turkey’s Proxy Militias isn’t just military – Analysis

He went on: “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down.”

“We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

The latest installment of the franchise, “Mission: Impossible 7,” has already been hit with a host of Covid-related delays as cast and crew travel around Europe.

Read more: PageSix