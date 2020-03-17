Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from Australian hospital

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from an Australian hospital on Tuesday, five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus, media reported.

Queensland state’s health department would not comment on media reports that the 63-year-old celebrities had been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.

Hanks’ management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast, where an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, has performed in Brisbane and Sydney during the couple’s stay in Australia.

Australian television journalist Richard Wilkins has revealed that he tested positive to the virus on Sunday. He had met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine Network’s Sydney studio two days later.

Two Nine hosts who interviewed Wilson on live television on March 9, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, returned to work on Tuesday after testing negative. They had been in home isolation since Wilson’s diagnosis.

source AP