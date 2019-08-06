Tom Hanks from Antiparos: I just bought a new car! (photo)

It is no secret Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks loves Greece, which is why he bought a holiday house on the island of Antiparos. The famous actor, who is married to Greek-American producer Rita Wilson seems to be very simple and down to earth, as many locals have found out, not to mention quite humourous in his social media posts.

In one of them on Facebook, he appeared next to an old car which he captioned: “I bought a new car! Perfect for August”.

It is unclear whether Hanks actually bought the decrepit jeep or was just being funny. We are guessing the second…