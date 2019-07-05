Tommy Robinson found guilty of contempt of court

Robinson was previously found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial

Tommy Robinson has been found guilty of contempt of court over broadcasting his trial on Facebook Live, High Court judges have ruled.

“The respondent’s conduct amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice,” Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen’s Bench Division, said of the ruling.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was previously found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of UK law on reporting. However, the charge was quashed by an appeals court, with the 36-year-old released after spending two months behind bars.

Robinson maintains that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that any information he had gleaned was in the public domain.

In a statement, attorney general Geoffrey Cox said sentencing in the Robinson case would “take place at a later date.” Under British law, contempt of court carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.

source: sputniknews.com