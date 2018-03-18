A large crowd has gathered at Speaker’s Corner, in Hyde Park, London, where Tommy Robinson, a right-wing activist, who was the founder of the political movement English Defence League, has visited to deliver a speech on Freedom of Speech. Robinson has been a vocal citric of Islamist ideology, as well as the EU policy of mass migration. Robinson has been accused of holding extreme views by a portion of the media.
Tommy Robinson’s speech at Speaker’s Corner in London (live video)
