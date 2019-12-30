Tony Blair accused of seeking EU funding while campaigning for second referendum

The former Labour leader’s company was sending emails which suggested it was prepared to relocate to Europe in the event of a no deal Brexit

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been accused of seeking funding from the EU while calling for a second referendum.

Mr Blair, a vocal opponent of Brexit, was reportedly requesting funding for the Tony Blair Institute from EU member states.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the former Labour leader’s company was sending emails which suggested it was prepared to relocate to Europe in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Following the revelations on Sunday, a TBI spokesman told the newspaper that the institute was “perfectly entitled to seek EU funding for work relevant to EU funding streams”.

