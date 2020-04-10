Too many reporters are using the White House coronavirus briefings for their own interests – Analysis

The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote Wednesday that the president should cut the amount of time that the briefings run each day

If there were ever a reason to cut the daily White House coronavirus press briefings off entirely, it’s Playboy correspondent Brian Karem.

Maybe not Karem exclusively, but he is emblematic of the self-anointing he and so many other Washington reporters believe in (especially TV ones).

Karem, who once challenged someone to a physical fight while in the Rose Garden, has apparently had the misfortune of being unable to secure a pass that would allow him access to the briefing room, which has had its capacity necessarily reduced for obvious reasons.

“I provide a distinctive voice to the proceedings”, Karem moaned to the Washington Post on Wednesday. “The president has engaged me in the past and knows I won’t back down. We need that in addition to other voices in the briefings”.

We need Brian Karem, says Brian Karem!

In other words, Karem believes his responsibility right now isn’t so much in asking questions relevant to the pandemic, but it’s to provide a particular “voice.”

