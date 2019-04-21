Top 5 Beaches in the Cyclades

The Cyclades are filled with beaches ranging from pleasant to amazing, but for those who love lists, here are the top 5:

Red Beach, Santorini

The Red Beach is a very unique and scenic beach, located near Akrotiri village. Many people visit the beach solely because of its wonderful colors – dominantly red, the steep hills create captivating scenery. The sand is mostly red as well, and the contrast between the blue sea and red landscape is truly picturesque. The beach is semi-organized with sunbeds.

Paradise Beach, Mykonos

Paradise Beach is known for hosting the best beach parties on the island. It is fully organized with sunbeds, toilets, bars, and cafes, making it a good place for a swim and sunbathing during the day. At night the beach is full of party people, cocktails, and music. It’s a great place for those enjoying company and meeting new people.

Saraniko beach, Milos

Saraniko beach is one of the most photographed places on the island. The rocks surrounding the sea are bright white and full of huge hollows eroded by time and salt water. There is no vegetation, and the contrast between the bare smooth white rocks and the deep blue water is something unforgettable. Many people say it looks like the Moon on Earth!

Plaka, Naxos

Beaches in Naxos are known for their characteristic length – many beaches continue for kilometers. Plaka is the longest of them all – approximately 4 kilometers of soft, white sand and beautiful landscape. Some parts of it are organized with sunbeds and umbrellas, and even though it’s rather busy during the high season there’s enough space for everyone. Because of its length, one of the most popular things to do at Plaka is beach walking – take off your shoes and stroll by the waterline!

Gialos beach, Ios

This sandy beach is covered by trees and surrounded by beautiful white Greek houses. Those looking for an easy day under the sun will enjoy the fully organized tourist facilities, like sunbeds, toilets, and taverns close to the beach. It’s very popular due to the fact it’s easy to reach from the port, which also makes it a nice spot to observe the ferries from a distance.

