Top paid footballers in UK (list)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the highest paid footballer in England, the young French man is also the most expensive footballer in the world following his move from Italian Club Juventus to Manchester United for £100 million.

The French man earns a massive £290k per week playing for the Red devils which is higher than their skipper Wayne Rooney who currently sits second on the list of the highest paid footballers in England.

weekly payments

1. Paul Pogba

Manchester United

£290,000

2. Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

£260,000

3. Yaya Toure

Manchester City

£240,000

4. Sergio Agüero

Manchester City

£240,000

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United

£220,000

6. Eden Hazard

Chelsea FC

£220,000

7. David Silva

Manchester City

£210,000

8. David De Gea

Manchester United

£200,000

9. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Manchester United

£200,000

10. Mesut Ozil

Arsenal

£190,000