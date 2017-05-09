Top paid footballers in UK (list)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the highest paid footballer in England, the young French man is also the most expensive footballer in the world following his move from Italian Club Juventus to Manchester United for £100 million.
The French man earns a massive £290k per week playing for the Red devils which is higher than their skipper Wayne Rooney who currently sits second on the list of the highest paid footballers in England.
weekly payments
1. Paul Pogba
Manchester United
£290,000
2. Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
£260,000
3. Yaya Toure
Manchester City
£240,000
4. Sergio Agüero
Manchester City
£240,000
5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester United
£220,000
6. Eden Hazard
Chelsea FC
£220,000
7. David Silva
Manchester City
£210,000
8. David De Gea
Manchester United
£200,000
9. Bastian Schweinsteiger
Manchester United
£200,000
10. Mesut Ozil
Arsenal
£190,000