Topless sunbathing banned in Mallorca

Planning a trip to the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca? Better pack something a little less revealing.

Authorities in the island’s capital, Palma, are mounting a war on what they call “the tourism of excesses,” cracking down on public nudity, drinking, sex acts and anti-social behavior.

Their weapon is a new list of rules and regs that will encourage tourists to “act responsibly,” or face heavy fines.

“This ordinance will not solve all the problems but gives the police tools to work with,” said Angelica Pastor, Palma’s councilor for security. “I hope that it helps to improve the city so we have a better coexistence in the main leisure areas.”

The new measures, which follow similar regulations introduced in 2017 in Magaluf, the island’s rowdy main resort, follow rising complaints from locals about the behavior of the visitors who provide Mallorca’s main source of income.

They come at a time when the negative impact of mass tourism is being debated in vacation hotspots around the world from Machu Picchu in Peru to Venice in Italy.

source: CNN.com