Tories sign letter of no confidence against May over Brexit deal

A total of 40 MPs in Britain’s Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no confidence in PM Theresa May, according to a report. The figure still comes up short of the 48 needed to force a new leadership vote.

Prominent Brexit hardliner Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg submitted the letter to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, requesting a no-confidence vote in Theresa May. Rees-Mogg, who rejected May’s Brexit deal just moments after it was published on Wednesday night, told reporters ‘this is nothing to do with personal ambition’.

May has been under pressure in her party following a snap general election on June 8 in which the Conservatives unexpectedly lost their majority in parliament.

May’s administration has also been criticized for its handling of negotiations with Brussels to leave the European Union. Critics noted that after six rounds of talks with the EU, little progress has been made on clarifying touchy issues.