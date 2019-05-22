Toronto Raptors even series with Bucks (2-2) in NBA eastern finals (highlights video)

The Eastern Conference final, which had looked so very bleak for the Toronto Raptors during the first two games in Milwaukee, is now anyone’s call.

With balanced scoring coming from every man on the floor, the Raptors trounced the top-seeded Bucks 120-102 in Tuesday’s Game 4, evening the series 2-2 as it shifts back to Milwaukee. A trip to the NBA finals appears very much up for grabs.

Khris Middleton had 30 points in Milwaukee’s loss, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 along with 10 rebounds.

source: theglobeandmail.com