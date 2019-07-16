Total power outage in many areas in Attica

Many municipalities in Attica have been reported to be experiencing blackouts.

According to sources, the problem has been caused by an error in automation management or damage to the high voltage centre of Rouf. The following municipalities have been affected: Daphne, Hymettus, Vyronas, Ilioupoli, Agios Dimitrios and part of the municipality of Athens.

Problems have also been reported in Piraeus and West Attica.

According to the information so far, electricity is expected to be restored in the next hour. The latest information indicates that electricity is gradually coming back to Hymettus and Daphne.