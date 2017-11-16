Tourism in Athens: Hotel capacity up, tourist satisfaction down

According to data compiled by GBR Consulting, the number of visitors to Athens and the revenues for hotel owners might be on the rise, but the overall satisfaction of tourists in the city is on the decline. The data was presented by Alexander Vasilikos, President of the Hotel Association of Athens, Attica and Argosaronikos, during his speech at the 47th Annual Regular General Assembly of Members. The research, which was sponsored by City Contact, revealed that between January and September 2017, the total hotel revenues (RevPAR) returned to 2008 levels. However, the average hotel room rates in the capital have not yet returned to 2008 levels. The average occupancy rate increased by 4.2%, the ARR was 4.6%, and the revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 8.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2016, while arrivals of foreigners at the Athens International airport of “El. Venizelos’ increased by 5%. On the downside,

the satisfaction rate of foreign tourists has fallen from 8 from 10 in 2015 to 7.7 out of ten in 2017.

While in 2015 95% of foreign visitors said they would recommend to others a trip to Athens, this figure dropped to 91% in 2017.

Despite an increase in demand, problems such as noise pollution, poor maintenance of roads and pavements, inadequate maintenance of buildings and the lack of signposts, have negatively affected the satisfaction rate of tourists, from 7.9 in 2016 to 7.7, returning to 2012 levels.

At the same time, while capacity has reached record levels for Athenian hotels, the average room cost has not managed to reach the 2008 pre-crisis levels.