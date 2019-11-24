Tourism Minister plans to make Greece and Athens year-round destinations

“Athens changes from a city used by tourists only for its airport to a city that tourists will visit to experience what it has to offer”

Pushing to make Greece attractive year-round and not just seen as a summer spot for beaches, islands and historical spots, Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said the country needs a new model that would also bring people to Athens – which has developed a buzz – as well as other areas at off-peak times.

“This new tourism model needs new techniques, knowledge and a shift to digital technology,” the minister said while speaking to a packed audience of tourism professionals attending the 3rd International Hospitality Forum of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

“We need to embrace the changes that have already taken place and those that will be made,” Theoharis said, Greek Travel Pages (GTP) reported.

“Our country was not strong in city break tourism. Athens, however, has transformed in recent years. From a city used by tourists only for its airport, as a stopover before arriving to another (Greek) destination, it is already turning into a city that tourists will visit to experience what it has to offer,” he said.

Read more: The national herald