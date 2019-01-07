Tourism Ministry approves GNTO budget for 2019

The Minister of Tourism approved the budget (regular and public investment program) for the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) for 2019.

The regular budget forecasts revenues of € 33.37 million, of which 23.2 million is from subsidies and 60.000 from fines. Total expenditure will amount to € 28 million, of which 10,2 million will be used for the payroll, € 4,3 million for advertising and public relations, € 3,9 million for overseas agencies and € 85 000 for social tourism.

Revenue from the public investment program for 2019 will amount to € 7.34 million and costs € 7.8 million.