Tourism revenues reach 14.4 billion euros in 1st half of 2017

Tourism-related revenue continued to touch double-digits in the first half of 2017, amounting to a total of 14.4 billion euros.

More specifically, for the period between January and November 2017 and according to the provisional data of the Bank of Greece, arrivals of non-resident travelers increased by 9.9% and the corresponding receipts by 10.7%, to 14.4 billion euros EUR 13.02 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.

The figures for 2017 are higher compared to the “good” 11 months of 2015, when tourist arrivals touched the 11-month level amounting to 13.94 billion euros.