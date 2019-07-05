Tourism slows down in Greece after five record years

One in six hoteliers (16 percent) sees their prices falling an average of 13 percent from summer 2018

Tourism traffic this summer in Greece is slightly slower than last year, according to surveys, air arrival data, and hoteliers, ekathimerini.com reports.

The strongest pressure has been reported in Crete, as air arrivals dropped 7.2 percent in Iraklio in May and 5.6 percent in Hania.

All other Fraport Greece-managed regional airports posted a decline averaging at 1.5 percent compared to a year earlier.

The drop observed in May appears to have continued into June, with the first few days of last month halving the gains recorded in the first six months of 2019.

Hotel sector professionals speak of low occupancy rates and reduced prices, with the exception of destinations such as Mykonos.

At the same time the elections have predictably suppressed domestic tourism, as recorded by ferry figures, but this is expected to recover over the next few days.

