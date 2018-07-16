Tourist finds human bones at Milos beach!

A foreign tourist holidaying on the Greek island of Milos was in for the shock of his life when he came across human bones at the beach.

According to the local Port authorities’ bulletin, the beachgoer discovered bones of a human skeleton in the sea area of “Pollionios” in Milos.

The bones were delivered to the Port Authorities and were examined by a doctor. The bones were part of the jaw as well as a femur.

Port authority divers will conduct a search in the area, while the findings will be sent to the Forensic Service of Syros for an autopsy.

The Port Authority of Milos is carrying out a preliminary investigation.