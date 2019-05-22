Tourist paid 836 euros for squid and beers in Mykonos! (photos)

An American tourist posted a warning on global travel platform and review site TripAdvisor warning other fellow-travelers to avoid visiting a specific restaurant in the Greek island of Mykonos after her paid a whopping 836 euros for calamari, 6 beers, and 3 salads.



The tourist from Brooklyn posted the receipt with the exorbitant costs to prove his allegation against the restaurant located at Platys Gialos. The waiters had not given the customer a price menu, according to reports.



“This place is a rip off, look at the picture I posted. They charged us 830 euros for calamari, 6 beers, and 3 salads…AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COST”, he wrote in his post.