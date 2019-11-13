Tourist show “Greek Panorama” opens at Zappeion Hall in central Athens on Friday

Greek Panorama is also held under the aegis of the tourism and rural development and foods ministries

The Zappeion Mansion in central Athens will be hosting the two-day alternative tourism and gastronomy exhibition ‘Greek Panorama’, which opens its doors to the public on Friday and Saturday, according to ANA.

It is organized under aegis of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), which will also participate with its own stand, with presentations and workshops during the open days for the public (November 15-16) and a keynote speech at the Forum on the day for professionals and professional meetings, on November 14, at Radisson Blu Park Hotel.

The goal, according to the organizers, is to provide information, training and to promote sustainable tourism policies and practices in the Greek tourist industry and in Greek tourist destinations, leading to their sustainable management and eventual certification.

Greek Panorama is also held under the aegis of the tourism and rural development and foods ministries, with the support of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel and Tourism Agencies (FedHATTA), the Panhellenic Hoteliers’ Federation and the Confederation of Tourist Accommodation Entrepreneurs of Greece (SETKE).

Source: tornos