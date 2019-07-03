Tourists in Italy flee as volcano erupts (photos)

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Wednesday

The popular tourist destination was envolved in smoke, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) confirmed a series of unexpected explosions on the small Mediterranean island, which began at 4.51pm local time.

Rescue services said the eruption had started fires on the western side of the small Mediterranean island north of Sicily.

source: dailymail.co.uk