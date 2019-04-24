Toyota unveils latest heavy-duty electric fuel-cell truck to haul cargo around LA

The latest version of Toyota’s zero-emissions fuel-cell powered tractor truck was unveiled today in Los Angeles. Developed as part of a joint project with the Kenworth Truck Company, the Port of Los Angeles, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Fuel Cell Electric heavy-duty Truck (FCET) that runs on hydrogen and produces only water as waste is intended to meet or exceed the performance of a conventional diesel truck.
Ten of the advanced trucks will be built as part of the Zero-and-Near-Zero Emission Freight Facilities Project (ZANZEFF), which is being funded in part by a US$41 million award by CARB to the Port of Los Angeles. Beginning later this year, the fleet will be used to haul goods landing in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to destinations across the Los Angeles basin.
