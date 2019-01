Vehicles are being diverted at the juncture of the Meganiti bridge

The traffic on the old national highway of Patras – Corinth, at the juncture of the bridge of Meganiti, near Aegio, was interrupted due to bad weather.

Police announced the flow of traffic had been suspended after it was deemed too risky following the heavy rainfall which had led to the accumulation of large volumes of water and soil that had flowed over from the Meganiti River.