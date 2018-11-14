Traffic diversions from Thursday in Athens ahead of November 17th anniversary

Greek police are on alert ahead of the celebrations for the 45th “November 17th” anniversary of the 1974 student uprising against the military junta. The celebrations are expected to culminate in the annual protest march on the US Embassy in Athens on Saturday.

The draconian measures will include more than 5,000 police officers while drones will be flying over the protesters.

Extraordinary traffic regulations will be put in place in downtown Athens staring on Thursday, November 15, and 17.

Traffic diversions and roadblocks will take gradual effect and depend on the circumstances. Changes will also take effect on routes and the stops of the means of transport (buses – trolley), according to a decision issued by “OSE SA”. It should be noted that traffic control measures have been designed and implemented by the Attica Traffic Administration in the wider area of the centre of Athens.

The plan of the Hellenic Police Department (ELAS) provides, among other things, the presence of a very large police force throughout the centre of the Greek capital and especially outside police stations and public buildings.