Traffic diversions in Athens due to Sunday, May 28 night race (details)

There will be a number of changes and diversions to normal traffic between 8pm-11pm on Sunday, May 28 in Athens due to the night race called “Lighting Up Athens”. Details of the specific road closures, parking suspensions are as follows:

– On Vasilissis Sofias Avenue, the portion between Vas. Konstantninou and Vas. Amalias in both dierctions will be suspended from parking, as well as the vertical streets enclosed in this section.

– On Vasilissis Sofias Avenue, the section between Zacharov and Vas. Alexandrou streets and the direction to downtown Athens, as well as all vertical routes until the first parallel.

– On Panepistimiou Ave. the section between Vas. Amalias Ave. and Pesmatzoglou Street in both directions and the vertical routes till the first parallel along the whole road.

– Stadiou Ave. the section between Eolou Street and Syntagma Square and all the vert6ical routes until the first parallel.

– All along Vas. Georgiou A’ Ave.

– All along Vas. Amalias Ave. in both directions and all the vertical routes until the first parallel.

– Sygrou Ave. the section between Athanasiou Diakou till Vas. Sofias and Vas. Konstantinou Avenues in both directions.

– All along Athanasiou Diakou street in the direction towards Sygrou Ave.

– All along Vas. Amalias Ave. in the direction to downtown Athens.

– Rizari street in the section between Vas. Georgiou and Vas. Konstantinou in both directions.

– Meleagrou, between Isiodou and Vas. Konstantinou.

– Akadimias Street, in the section between Kanari and Vas. Sofias Ave.

– Kleanthous, in the section between Vas. Georgiou B’ and Vas. Konstantinou.

– Vas. Konstantinou Ave. in the section bewteen B. Alexandrou and Vas. Olgas Ave. in the direction towards Vouliagmenis Ave and the vertical routes until the first parallel.

– Vas. Konstantinou Ave. between Eratosthenous street and Vas. Olgas Ave. in the direction towards Vas. Sofias Ave. and the vertical routes until the first parallel.

– Arditou street, between Eratosthenous street and Vas. Olgas Ave. in the direction towards the Panathenaic Stadium, as well as the vertical routes until the first parallel.