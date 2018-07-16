Traffic diversions in central Athens due to Scorpions concert at Panathenaic Stadium

A number of traffic interventions will take effect in central Athens around the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) on Monday, July 16, due to the concert of German rock band Scorpions. The following road will be gradually cordoned off from 6pm onwards:

– Ardittou street, in the section between L. Vouliagmenis and L. Vasilis Olgas, the lane toward Vas. Konstantinou and its perpendiculars to the first parallel.

– L. Vas. Konstantinou, in the section between L. Vas. Olga and Eratosthenous Street, the lane towards Vas. Sofias and its perpendiculars to the first parallel.

– L. Vas. Olgas, all along the traffic junction to the Kallimarmaro Stadium.

Drivers of vehicles are kindly requested to be particularly careful when traveling through the above points and to follow the existing road signs and the indications of the traffic wardens for their better service.