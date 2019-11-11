Traffic diversions in downtown Athens due to the Chinese President’s visit

A number of traffic diversions will gradually take effect in downtwon Athens and surrounding routes after 9 am due to the official visit of the Chinese President in the Greek capital, Xi Jinping.

Traffic arrangements primarily concern the areas around Hilton, Syntagma Square, the Presidential Palace, and the Acropolis.

Traffic is heavy on many areas of Athens at large due to the diversions, while drivers will continue to face problems as the day goes on due to the state visit of the Chinese statesman, who is scheduled to hold a number of meetings in the central area of the capital.