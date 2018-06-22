Traffic diverted in downtown Athens on June 23 due to SNF Run

Traffic in central Athens will gradually be diverted with some streets closed for short periods on Saturday, June 23 due to the 1km, 6km and 10km races in the SNF Run.

A medal ceremony will be held for the three winners (men and women from each run) at 22:00. Meanwhile, all runners to cross the finish line will receive a commemorative medal.

10km Race Details

Event Date and Time: Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at 20:50

Race Starting Point: Panathenaic Stadium. Runners will be assigned to four different starting corrals. After 20:40, the corrals will close.

Finish Line: Stavros Niarchos Park/Track

Course Info: The run starts inside the Panathenaic Stadium. Runners will begin running up Vas. Konstantinou Avenue, until Mavilis Square. Runners then perform a U-turn and continue southbound towards the “Dromeas” statue, turning right at Vas. Olgas Avenue towards Syntagma. They will then enter Vas. Amalias Avenue (left) and enter the southbound side of Syggrou Avenue. At Lysicratous Street, they will make a right turn into Doiranis street, run along the side street of Syggrou and then turn left into Evripidou Street to enter the Stavros Niarchos Park and cross the finish line at the track.

6km Race Details

Event Date and Time: Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at 21:00.

Race Start: Panathenaic Stadium. Runners will be assigned to four different starting corrals. After 20:40, the corrals will close.

Finish line: Stavros Niarchos Park/Track

Eligibility: The race is open to anyone above 12 years old, born before 30/4/2006. Participants are assumed to have an acceptable level of fitness and be in good overall health to race, and must sign a waiver in order to participate. Registration is available online only at www.SNFestival.org. In addition to our online registration form, parents/guardians for all participants under the age of 18 must complete and return in person the Consent Form at the Events Pavilion in the front area of the Panathenaic Stadium (Monday 18.6 until Friday 22.6), with their IDs/passport in hand, in order to receive their child’s race number and package.

Entry Fee: Participation is free of charge. The SNF RUN is fully funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Registration Package: All participants will be given an official race number (bib), a clear running bag and a SNF RUN t-shirt.

Electronic Timing: Although this is a noncompetitive run, the 6km race will be timed. Timing devices (B-tags) will be attached to the back of each participant’s bib. All runners to cross the finish line will receive a finishers’ medal.

Course Info: The run starts inside the Panathenaic Stadium. Runners will begin running up Vas. Konstantinou Avenue, perform a U-turn after 180 meters, continue southbound and then turn right at Vas. Olgas Avenue towards Hadrian’s Arch. They turn left at Vas. Amalias Avenue, and enter the southbound side of Syggrou Avenue. At Lysicratous Street, they will make a right turn into Doiranis street, run along the side street of Syggrou and then turn left into Evripidou Street to enter the Stavros Niarchos Park and cross the finish line at the track.