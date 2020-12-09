Traffic jams in Athens due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall in Athens has caused serious traffic jams in many areas of the Greek capital.

Increased traffic congestion is reported on Kifissos Avenue from the height of Peristeri to Metamorfosi in both streams, on Kifissias Avenue and Mesogeion Avenue in some sections, but also on Alexandras Avenue. In addition, difficulties are reported on the Attiki Odos from the height of Maroussi to Metamorfosi.

Increased traffic is also recorded on Vassileos Konstantinou Avenue, at the height of the Hilton.