Tragedy: 61-year-old father killed little daughter (photos)

A 61-year-old father admitted to killing his 6-year-old daughter after claiming to police during questioning that she had gone missing and he knew nothing of her whereabouts.

After 16 hours of searching police found the body of Stella in a rubbish bin. The girl, who suffered from walking problems, had apparently died of strangulation. The mysterious disappearance of Stella had baffled Greek police who were investigating the case of the girl, who had gone missing from her home in Egaleo on Thursday morning.

The girl’s 61-year-old father, a retired policeman who reported the disappearance, was insisting that he had no idea about where she had gone claiming burglars had kidnapped her, but finally admitted his guilt in the end telling police that he had killed her.

The little girl had walking difficulties and has a twin sister. In his testimony the father told police he had woken up to find the house in disarray and his daughter missing. The girl’s mother was being treated in hospital but was released early as soon as she found out about the incident. Authorities had issued an “Amber alert”.