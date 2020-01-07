Tragedy at Soleimani’s Burial: 35 dead, 48 injured (videos)

A tragedy occurred before the burial in Kerman of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US raid in Baghdad airport.
According to the Iranian state television, there was an incident with several of the protesters being trampled on.
Another video from Solleimani’s funeral stampede, #Kerman #Iran
Sources claiming the death toll rises to 35. pic.twitter.com/Vrs6W947KA
— Aleph ᴼⁿ ᴴⁱᵍʰ ᴬˡᵉʳᵗ 🕯 א (@no_itsmyturn) January 7, 2020
According to the same information, there are at least 35 dead and 48 injured.
No further information on the circumstances under which the tragedy occurred has been disclosed so far.
#فوری تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان بر اثر ازدحام جمعیت در کرمان جان باختند رئیس سازمان اورژانس کشور گفت: 🔹متاسفانه بر اثر ازدحام و تراکم انبوه جمعیت تشییع کننده در کرمان تعدادی از هموطنان جان خود را از دست دادند و تعدادی از مصدومان نیز به مراکز درمانی منتقل شده اند. 🔹پیرحسین کولیوند: در حال بررسی ابعاد این حادثه هستیم و به محض مشخص شدن شرایط جسمی مصدومان ، اطلاعات تکمیلی از طریق رسانه ملی اطلاع رسانی خواهد شد. 🔹وی خاطرنشان کرد: خبرهای این حادثه را فقط از مراجع رسمی پیگیری کنند. 🔹مراسم تشییع سردار سپهبد سلیمانی صبح امروز با حضور جمعیت انبوه مردم استان کرمان و استان های همجوار در شهر کرمان برگزار شد. /صداوسیما #حوادث #قاسم_سلیمانی
Earlier, Iranian state television had aired footage of thousands of people, many of them in black, in the streets to mourn the high-ranking official, who was, by some analysts, the second most powerful man in the country.