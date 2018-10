Tragedy in Kavala: 11 immigrants were burned alive after a car crash (video-photos)

The identity of the victims is still unknown

Tragedy at dawn in Kavala when 11 immigrants were burned alive after their van was collided with a truck.

The crash occurred at 5:15 at dawn on Saturday.

The vehicle of the 11 immigrants, whose nationality is so far unknown, collided with the truck at the height of Sarakina.

The two vehicles ignited with the 11 people in the van losing their lives.

The truck driver was slightly injured.